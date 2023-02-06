Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX) Shares Acquired by Fernwood Investment Management LLC

Fernwood Investment Management LLC raised its position in Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 222,757 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,547 shares during the period. Pliant Therapeutics makes up 2.0% of Fernwood Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Fernwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Pliant Therapeutics were worth $4,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atom Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $474,000. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Pliant Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $614,000. Jump Financial LLC increased its stake in Pliant Therapeutics by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 46,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after acquiring an additional 13,701 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Pliant Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,135,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 572.4% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 191,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,998,000 after acquiring an additional 163,008 shares during the period. 97.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pliant Therapeutics alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Bernard Coulie sold 15,000 shares of Pliant Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.04, for a total transaction of $285,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,786,180.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Mike Ouimette sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.19, for a total value of $683,800.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 5,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $203,327.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bernard Coulie sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.04, for a total value of $285,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 93,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,786,180.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 259,889 shares of company stock valued at $7,441,550 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Pliant Therapeutics Trading Down 1.8 %

A number of research analysts recently commented on PLRX shares. Citigroup raised their price target on Pliant Therapeutics from $36.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Pliant Therapeutics from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Pliant Therapeutics from $42.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Pliant Therapeutics from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Pliant Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLRX opened at $33.38 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.50. Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $3.96 and a one year high of $36.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 13.99 and a quick ratio of 13.99.

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.09. Pliant Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 52.61% and a negative net margin of 1,160.53%. The company had revenue of $1.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pliant Therapeutics Profile

(Get Rating)

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PLN-74809, an oral small-molecule dual selective inhibitor of avß6 and avß1 integrins, which is in three Phase 2a trials.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pliant Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pliant Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.