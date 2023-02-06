Polymetal International (OTCMKTS:AUCOY) versus Princeton Bancorp (NASDAQ:BPRN) Head to Head Analysis

Polymetal International (OTCMKTS:AUCOY – Get Rating) and Princeton Bancorp (NASDAQ:BPRN – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

37.5% of Princeton Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 21.8% of Princeton Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Polymetal International and Princeton Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Polymetal International $2.89 billion 0.66 $904.00 million N/A N/A Princeton Bancorp $78.94 million 2.92 $26.67 million $4.11 8.63

Volatility & Risk

Polymetal International has higher revenue and earnings than Princeton Bancorp.

Polymetal International has a beta of 0.46, suggesting that its stock price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Princeton Bancorp has a beta of 0.58, suggesting that its stock price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Polymetal International pays an annual dividend of $0.45 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.2%. Princeton Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Princeton Bancorp pays out 24.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Princeton Bancorp has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Polymetal International and Princeton Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Polymetal International N/A N/A N/A Princeton Bancorp N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Polymetal International and Princeton Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Polymetal International 0 0 0 0 N/A Princeton Bancorp 0 3 1 0 2.25

Princeton Bancorp has a consensus price target of $30.83, indicating a potential downside of 13.07%. Given Princeton Bancorp’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Princeton Bancorp is more favorable than Polymetal International.

Summary

Princeton Bancorp beats Polymetal International on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Polymetal International

Polymetal International Plc engages in the mining of gold and silver. It operates through the following segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, Kazakhstan, and Yakutia. The Magadan segment consists of operations in Dukat, Omolon, and Mayskoye. The Ural segment focuses on the operation in Voro. The Khabarovsk segment includes operations in Amursk POX, Albazino, Svetloye, Veduga, and Kutyn. The Kazakhstan segment is involved in Varvara and Kyzyl. The Yakutia segment deals with Nezhd and Prognoz projects. The company was founded by Alexander Nesis in 1998 and is headquartered in Limassol, Cyprus.

About Princeton Bancorp

Princeton Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company. It is a full-service financial institution that provides business and personal banking. It offers traditional retail banking services, one-to-four-family residential mortgage loans, multi-family and commercial mortgage loans, construction loans, commercial business loans, and consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Princeton, NJ.

