Post (NYSE:POST) Hits New 52-Week High on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $98.84 and last traded at $96.95, with a volume of 56996 shares. The stock had previously closed at $95.35.

The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.50. Post had a return on equity of 5.36% and a net margin of 14.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Post from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Post from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Post from $70.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Post from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Post has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.29.

In related news, SVP Bradly A. Harper sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.26, for a total transaction of $188,520.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $680,462.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, SVP Bradly A. Harper sold 2,000 shares of Post stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.26, for a total value of $188,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $680,462.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Nicolas Catoggio sold 2,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.58, for a total value of $202,483.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,741,096.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 4,511 shares of company stock worth $418,501 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in POST. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Post by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,752,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,692,000 after purchasing an additional 391,944 shares during the period. Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new stake in Post in the first quarter valued at $26,200,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Post by 401.0% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 279,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,204,000 after buying an additional 223,499 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Post by 8.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,226,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,376,000 after purchasing an additional 171,015 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Post by 208.8% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 250,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,486,000 after acquiring an additional 169,099 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $92.30 and a 200-day moving average of $89.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 0.68.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company. The firm engages in the operation of center-of-the-store, refrigerated, food service, food ingredient, active nutrition, and private brand food categories. It operates through the following segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail and BellRing Brands.

