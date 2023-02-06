Premia Trading 14.1% Higher Over Last Week (PREMIA)

Premia (PREMIA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 6th. One Premia token can now be bought for about $0.95 or 0.00004156 BTC on exchanges. Premia has a market cap of $101.66 million and approximately $150,183.68 worth of Premia was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Premia has traded up 14.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Premia

Premia’s launch date was February 2nd, 2021. Premia’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. Premia’s official Twitter account is @premiafinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Premia is premia.medium.com. The official website for Premia is premia.finance.

Premia Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Premia is a collection of DeFi Smart Contracts on the Ethereum Blockchain. It delivers Financial Instruments as a Service to Users, in which the use of the Premia Token is incentivized through various methods. Premia Phase 1 will look to deliver functionality to underwrite financial contracts traditionally known as Physically Settled, American Style, Covered Call and Put Options.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Premia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Premia should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Premia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

