Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) Trading Down 5.9%

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) shares fell 5.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $33.36 and last traded at $33.48. 311,713 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 721,030 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.58.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PGNY. TheStreet raised Progyny from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective (down previously from $59.00) on shares of Progyny in a report on Thursday, January 5th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Progyny from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Progyny from $78.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.25.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.60. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.59.

Progyny ( NASDAQ:PGNY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.08. Progyny had a return on equity of 14.14% and a net margin of 6.00%. The company had revenue of $205.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.41 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Norman Payson sold 6,617 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total transaction of $226,632.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 298,914 shares in the company, valued at $10,237,804.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Peter Anevski sold 735 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $25,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 223,093 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,808,255. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 30,055 shares of company stock worth $1,049,957. 14.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Progyny by 2.0% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in Progyny by 13.7% during the second quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 12,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Progyny by 6.7% during the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 39,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Progyny during the second quarter valued at approximately $543,000. Finally, Natixis acquired a new position in Progyny during the second quarter valued at approximately $587,000. 86.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

