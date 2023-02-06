Prom Price Hits $4.86 on Exchanges (PROM)

Prom (PROM) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 5th. Prom has a total market capitalization of $88.72 million and approximately $2.73 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Prom has traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Prom token can currently be bought for approximately $4.86 or 0.00021365 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Prom alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00010058 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.78 or 0.00047372 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00030291 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 22% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001795 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00018956 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004365 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $50.85 or 0.00223496 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002846 BTC.

About Prom

Prom (PROM) is a token. It was first traded on May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Prom’s official website is prom.io. Prom’s official message board is prom-io.medium.com.

Prom Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 16,450,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 4.95688792 USD and is up 3.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 37 active market(s) with $2,459,127.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Prom using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Prom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Prom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.