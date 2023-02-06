Prom (PROM) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $91.87 Million

Prom (PROM) traded 5.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 6th. Prom has a total market cap of $91.87 million and approximately $3.64 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Prom token can now be bought for about $5.03 or 0.00021984 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Prom has traded up 8.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00010022 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.83 or 0.00047293 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00030101 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001971 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00018897 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004346 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.43 or 0.00224588 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002810 BTC.

Prom Profile

Prom is a token. It launched on May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. Prom’s official website is prom.io. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Prom is prom-io.medium.com.

Prom Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 16,450,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 4.85140633 USD and is down -2.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 37 active market(s) with $2,725,185.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Prom using one of the exchanges listed above.

