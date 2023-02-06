ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Shares Up 3.4%

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 3.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $36.04 and last traded at $35.85. 42,770,148 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 120,565,477 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.67.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.69.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 23rd were issued a $0.151 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 22nd.

Institutional Trading of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel increased its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 229.4% in the third quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 108.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the second quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the third quarter valued at about $86,000.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

