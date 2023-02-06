Prudential (NYSE:PUK) Shares Gap Down to $32.59

Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $32.59, but opened at $31.42. Prudential shares last traded at $31.34, with a volume of 105,312 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on PUK shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Prudential from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. BNP Paribas cut Prudential from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Barclays lowered their target price on Prudential from GBX 1,585 ($19.58) to GBX 1,518 ($18.75) in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Prudential from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,400 ($17.29) to GBX 1,450 ($17.91) in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Prudential has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,500.50.

Get Prudential alerts:

Prudential Stock Down 4.3 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.32.

Institutional Trading of Prudential

About Prudential

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential during the second quarter worth $378,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Prudential by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 2,296 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Prudential by 638.1% during the 2nd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 69,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after acquiring an additional 59,772 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 46,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $928,000 after acquiring an additional 8,479 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Prudential by 84.2% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 15,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 6,977 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Prudential Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and financial services. It operates through the Asia and U.S. geographical segments. The Asia segment consists of health and protection, other life insurance, mutual funds, selected personal lines property and casualty insurance, group insurance, and institutional fund management.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.