Prudential (NYSE:PUK) Shares Gap Down to $32.59

Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $32.59, but opened at $31.42. Prudential shares last traded at $31.34, with a volume of 105,312 shares trading hands.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts have weighed in on PUK shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Prudential from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. BNP Paribas cut Prudential from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Barclays lowered their target price on Prudential from GBX 1,585 ($19.58) to GBX 1,518 ($18.75) in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Prudential from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,400 ($17.29) to GBX 1,450 ($17.91) in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Prudential has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,500.50.
Prudential Stock Down 4.3 %
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.32.
Institutional Trading of Prudential
About Prudential
Prudential Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and financial services. It operates through the Asia and U.S. geographical segments. The Asia segment consists of health and protection, other life insurance, mutual funds, selected personal lines property and casualty insurance, group insurance, and institutional fund management.
