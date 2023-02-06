Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $1,500.50.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Prudential from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 16th. Societe Generale cut their price target on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,350 ($16.67) to GBX 1,220 ($15.07) in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,585 ($19.58) to GBX 1,518 ($18.75) in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com cut shares of Prudential from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Prudential in a report on Monday, December 19th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:PUK opened at $32.59 on Monday. Prudential has a 52-week low of $18.20 and a 52-week high of $34.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.83 and a 200 day moving average of $24.32.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Prudential in the second quarter worth approximately $378,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prudential by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 2,296 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prudential by 638.1% during the 2nd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 69,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,736,000 after acquiring an additional 59,772 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Prudential by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 46,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $928,000 after acquiring an additional 8,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Prudential by 84.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 15,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 6,977 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and financial services. It operates through the Asia and U.S. geographical segments. The Asia segment consists of health and protection, other life insurance, mutual funds, selected personal lines property and casualty insurance, group insurance, and institutional fund management.

