PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) PT Raised to $148.00 at Rosenblatt Securities

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Rosenblatt Securities from $142.00 to $148.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

PTC has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of PTC from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of PTC from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of PTC from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of PTC from $135.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of PTC from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $154.55.

Get PTC alerts:

PTC Stock Down 1.3 %

PTC stock opened at $130.55 on Thursday. PTC has a 1-year low of $96.55 and a 1-year high of $139.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $126.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Insider Transactions at PTC

PTC ( NASDAQ:PTC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $465.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.43 million. PTC had a net margin of 17.62% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that PTC will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Blake D. Moret sold 1,700 shares of PTC stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.15, for a total value of $229,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,704,017 shares in the company, valued at $1,041,197,897.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Blake D. Moret sold 1,700 shares of PTC stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.15, for a total value of $229,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,704,017 shares in the company, valued at $1,041,197,897.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Catherine Kniker sold 2,611 shares of PTC stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.42, for a total transaction of $340,526.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,365,758.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 469,488 shares of company stock worth $57,608,658 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.26% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PTC

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PTC. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of PTC by 43.5% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in PTC by 1,527.3% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 358 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in PTC during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in PTC during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in PTC during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 86.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PTC Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PTC, Inc is a global software company, which engages in the provision of portfolio of innovative digital solutions that work together to transform how physical products are engineered, manufactured, and serviced. It operates through the Software Products and Professional Services segments. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription, and related support revenue for its products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.