Pundi X (New) One Day Volume Tops $25.09 Million (PUNDIX)

Pundi X (New) (PUNDIX) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 6th. One Pundi X (New) token can now be purchased for about $0.49 or 0.00002165 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Pundi X (New) has traded up 9.9% against the US dollar. Pundi X (New) has a total market capitalization of $127.32 million and approximately $25.09 million worth of Pundi X (New) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002695 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000269 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0760 or 0.00000334 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $96.79 or 0.00425291 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000111 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,601.49 or 0.29008148 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $97.59 or 0.00428828 BTC.

Pundi X (New) Token Profile

Pundi X (New)’s launch date was June 29th, 2021. Pundi X (New)’s total supply is 258,491,637 tokens. The official website for Pundi X (New) is pundix.com. Pundi X (New)’s official message board is medium.com/pundix. Pundi X (New)’s official Twitter account is @pundixlabs.

Pundi X (New) Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pundi X (New) (PUNDIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Pundi X (New) has a current supply of 258,491,637.23. The last known price of Pundi X (New) is 0.49412804 USD and is down -0.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 54 active market(s) with $31,215,306.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://pundix.com/.”

