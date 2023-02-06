QITMEER NETWORK (MEER) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $307,016.37

QITMEER NETWORK (MEER) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 5th. In the last week, QITMEER NETWORK has traded up 241.7% against the dollar. One QITMEER NETWORK token can now be purchased for $0.76 or 0.00003324 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. QITMEER NETWORK has a total market capitalization of $2.86 million and approximately $307,016.37 worth of QITMEER NETWORK was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

QITMEER NETWORK Profile

QITMEER NETWORK’s launch date was September 29th, 2021. QITMEER NETWORK’s total supply is 210,240,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,756,045 tokens. QITMEER NETWORK’s official message board is qitmeer.medium.com. The official website for QITMEER NETWORK is www.qitmeer.io. QITMEER NETWORK’s official Twitter account is @qitmeernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

QITMEER NETWORK Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Qitmeer Network (MEER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Qitmeer Network has a current supply of 210,240,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Qitmeer Network is 0.76909635 USD and is down -1.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $549,240.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.qitmeer.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QITMEER NETWORK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QITMEER NETWORK should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QITMEER NETWORK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

