QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Price Target Raised to $132.00

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Citigroup from $105.00 to $132.00 in a note issued to investors on Sunday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 2.24% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $250.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of QUALCOMM to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Evercore ISI set a $120.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.41.

NASDAQ QCOM traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $135.02. 13,187,256 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,701,511. The business’s 50 day moving average is $120.14 and its 200-day moving average is $125.79. QUALCOMM has a 1 year low of $101.93 and a 1 year high of $184.00. The company has a market capitalization of $150.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.75.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.57 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 73.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.96 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM will post 8.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,894 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.10, for a total value of $350,463.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other QUALCOMM news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 26,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.33, for a total transaction of $3,232,814.91. Following the sale, the insider now owns 51,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,260,727.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.10, for a total transaction of $350,463.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CoreFirst Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 103.1% in the 2nd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 197 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 62.3% in the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 224 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Sycomore Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 230 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Schubert & Co increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 136.0% in the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 203 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

