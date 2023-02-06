Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB) Shares Gap Down to $5.48

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.48, but opened at $5.06. Qurate Retail shares last traded at $5.06, with a volume of 245 shares changing hands.

Qurate Retail Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.39. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.24, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. Qurate Retail had a positive return on equity of 9.86% and a negative net margin of 21.82%. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Qurate Retail

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Qurate Retail stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Qurate Retail, Inc. ( NASDAQ:QRTEB Get Rating ) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Qurate Retail, Inc engages in the business of video and online commerce industries. It operates through the following segments: QxH, QVC International, and Corporate and Others. The QxH segment includes the distribution of live programming, 20 hours per day, 364 days per year, to television households.

