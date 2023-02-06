Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB) Shares Gap Down to $5.48

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.48, but opened at $5.06. Qurate Retail shares last traded at $5.06, with a volume of 245 shares changing hands.
Qurate Retail Stock Performance
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.39. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.24, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.67.
Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. Qurate Retail had a positive return on equity of 9.86% and a negative net margin of 21.82%. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Qurate Retail
Qurate Retail, Inc engages in the business of video and online commerce industries. It operates through the following segments: QxH, QVC International, and Corporate and Others. The QxH segment includes the distribution of live programming, 20 hours per day, 364 days per year, to television households.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Qurate Retail (QRTEB)
