R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) Stock Rating Lowered by Truist Financial

Truist Financial downgraded shares of R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $15.00 price objective on the healthcare provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on R1 RCM from $35.00 to $16.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of R1 RCM from $31.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of R1 RCM from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. TheStreet cut shares of R1 RCM from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of R1 RCM to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $17.29.

Get R1 RCM alerts:

R1 RCM Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ RCM opened at $14.40 on Thursday. R1 RCM has a 12-month low of $6.71 and a 12-month high of $27.86. The company has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of 240.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

R1 RCM ( NASDAQ:RCM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The healthcare provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.18). R1 RCM had a return on equity of 4.77% and a net margin of 0.93%. The firm had revenue of $496.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $522.29 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that R1 RCM will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its position in shares of R1 RCM by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 3,338,900 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $36,561,000 after buying an additional 17,400 shares during the last quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. acquired a new position in shares of R1 RCM during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,850,000. Sepio Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of R1 RCM during the fourth quarter valued at about $328,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of R1 RCM by 140.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,548 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 6,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of R1 RCM by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 29,888 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 3,635 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

R1 RCM Company Profile

(Get Rating)

R1 RCM, Inc engages in the provision of revenue cycle management to healthcare providers. It offers end-to-end, modular revenue cycle, and physician advisory services. The company was founded by Mary Ann Tolan and J. Michael Cline in July 2003 and is headquartered in Murray, UT.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for R1 RCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for R1 RCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.