Raymond James Boosts Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) Price Target to C$64.00

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Raymond James from C$55.00 to C$64.00 in a research report report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AFN. TD Securities raised their price target on Ag Growth International from C$53.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. CIBC raised their price target on Ag Growth International from C$48.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Ag Growth International from C$55.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Ag Growth International from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, ATB Capital dropped their price objective on Ag Growth International from C$65.50 to C$64.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Ag Growth International has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$61.63.

Ag Growth International Price Performance

Ag Growth International stock opened at C$53.94 on Friday. Ag Growth International has a one year low of C$28.80 and a one year high of C$54.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 293.33, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$45.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$39.34. The company has a market cap of C$1.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 96.32.

Ag Growth International Dividend Announcement

Ag Growth International ( TSE:AFN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported C$1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.18 by C$0.23. The firm had revenue of C$402.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$388.38 million. As a group, analysts predict that Ag Growth International will post 4.1099999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Ag Growth International’s dividend payout ratio is 107.14%.

About Ag Growth International

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain and rice handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers storage equipment comprising grain and bolted bins, hopper bins, smooth wall bins, temporary storage equipment, unloads and sweeps, water tanks, fuel tanks; and conditioning equipment, such as mixed flow dryers, fans and heaters, aerations, airaugers, aeration floors, vents and exhausters, stirrings, and accessories.

