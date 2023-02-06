Raymond James Trims Northland Power (TSE:NPI) Target Price to C$49.00

Northland Power (TSE:NPI – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Raymond James from C$52.00 to C$49.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the solar energy provider’s stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 44.67% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Northland Power from C$46.50 to C$46.00 in a research report on Monday. ATB Capital upped their target price on shares of Northland Power to C$52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. CSFB upped their target price on shares of Northland Power from C$48.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Northland Power from C$51.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Northland Power from C$49.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$47.25.

Northland Power Price Performance

TSE:NPI traded down C$0.57 on Monday, reaching C$33.87. The stock had a trading volume of 526,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 793,324. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.18. Northland Power has a 1-year low of C$33.59 and a 1-year high of C$47.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$37.59 and a 200-day moving average price of C$40.18.

Northland Power Company Profile

Northland Power ( TSE:NPI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The solar energy provider reported C$0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.27 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$555.85 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Northland Power will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydropower, as well as clean-burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

