Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (LON:RKT) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (LON:RKT – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 7,400 ($91.39).

RKT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 8,900 ($109.92) to GBX 8,200 ($101.27) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 6,750 ($83.36) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 8,200 ($101.27) to GBX 7,050 ($87.07) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th.

Get Reckitt Benckiser Group alerts:

Reckitt Benckiser Group Stock Performance

RKT stock opened at GBX 5,800 ($71.63) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £41.51 billion and a PE ratio of 1,366.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 5,819.53 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 6,054.64. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 12-month low of GBX 5,400 ($66.69) and a 12-month high of GBX 6,824 ($84.28).

Reckitt Benckiser Group Company Profile

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, India, and internationally. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.