Reef Hits Market Cap of $73.18 Million (REEF)

Reef (REEF) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 6th. One Reef coin can currently be bought for $0.0034 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Reef has traded up 3.1% against the dollar. Reef has a total market cap of $73.18 million and approximately $21.31 million worth of Reef was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Reef Coin Profile

Reef (CRYPTO:REEF) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 1st, 2020. Reef’s total supply is 21,410,593,762 coins and its circulating supply is 21,410,594,612 coins. Reef’s official message board is medium.com/@reefdefi. Reef’s official website is reef.io. Reef’s official Twitter account is @reef_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Reef is https://reddit.com/r/reefdefi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Reef Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Reef is a smart liquidity aggregator and yield engine that enables trading with access to liquidity from both CEXes and DEXes while offering smart lending, borrowing, staking, mining through AI driven personalized Reef Yield Engine.Reef Token is the native currency on Reef Chain, and is used for transaction fees (gas) and on-chain governance (NPoS and PoC). Reef token is also available as ERC-20 on Ethereum and BSC and will be made convertible 1:1 with native Reef chain tokens.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Reef directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Reef should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Reef using one of the exchanges listed above.

