Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX) Price Target Raised to $184.00

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) had its price target upped by KeyCorp from $172.00 to $184.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Regal Rexnord’s Q2 2023 earnings at $2.70 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $2.68 EPS.

RRX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Regal Rexnord in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded Regal Rexnord from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Regal Rexnord to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Regal Rexnord from $174.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $186.80.

Regal Rexnord Price Performance

NYSE:RRX opened at $156.94 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $127.95 and a 200 day moving average of $134.64. Regal Rexnord has a 52-week low of $108.28 and a 52-week high of $165.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.12.

Regal Rexnord Announces Dividend

Regal Rexnord ( NYSE:RRX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.34. Regal Rexnord had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 9.37%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Regal Rexnord will post 10.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.18%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Regal Rexnord by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,622,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,490,000 after purchasing an additional 23,578 shares during the period. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in Regal Rexnord during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $793,975,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Regal Rexnord by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,566,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,347,000 after acquiring an additional 570,608 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Regal Rexnord by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,872,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,541,000 after acquiring an additional 951,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in Regal Rexnord during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $266,837,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.98% of the company’s stock.

About Regal Rexnord

Regal Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of electric motors, electrical motion controls, power generation, and power transmission products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions. The Commercial Systems segment produces fractional to 5 horsepower AC and DC motors, electric variable speed controls, fans, and blowers for commercial applications.

Featured Stories

