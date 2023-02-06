Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX) PT Raised to $185.00

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Barclays from $148.00 to $185.00 in a research note issued on Sunday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 17.88% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on RRX. KeyCorp increased their price target on Regal Rexnord from $172.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Regal Rexnord from $167.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research cut Regal Rexnord from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Regal Rexnord from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Regal Rexnord in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $186.80.

Get Regal Rexnord alerts:

Regal Rexnord Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RRX traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $156.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 849,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 546,339. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.38 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $127.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.64. Regal Rexnord has a 52 week low of $108.28 and a 52 week high of $165.45.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Regal Rexnord ( NYSE:RRX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.34. Regal Rexnord had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 9.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Regal Rexnord will post 10.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regal Rexnord by 63.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Regal Rexnord by 260.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 99.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regal Rexnord Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Regal Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of electric motors, electrical motion controls, power generation, and power transmission products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions. The Commercial Systems segment produces fractional to 5 horsepower AC and DC motors, electric variable speed controls, fans, and blowers for commercial applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Regal Rexnord Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regal Rexnord and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.