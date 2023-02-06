Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Given New $787.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by Royal Bank of Canada from $789.00 to $787.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 0.49% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $790.00 to $856.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $770.00 to $834.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $925.00 to $915.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $850.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $775.00 to $875.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $799.09.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $783.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 6.68 and a quick ratio of 5.96. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $538.01 and a 1-year high of $789.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $734.36 and its 200 day moving average is $698.02.

Insider Activity

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.18 by $4.38. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 35.64% and a return on equity of 22.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $23.72 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 36.78 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Plew Daniel P. Van sold 11,972 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $740.75, for a total value of $8,868,259.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,578 shares in the company, valued at $22,650,653.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $779.00, for a total transaction of $169,822.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,082 shares in the company, valued at $842,878. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Plew Daniel P. Van sold 11,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $740.75, for a total transaction of $8,868,259.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,578 shares in the company, valued at $22,650,653.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,213 shares of company stock worth $13,343,438 over the last 90 days. 8.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 157.9% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 49 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. 84.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.