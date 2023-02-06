Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Price Target Increased to $756.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $670.00 to $756.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 3.46% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $775.00 to $765.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $790.00 to $856.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $756.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Cowen raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $775.00 to $875.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Cowen raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $775.00 to $875.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $799.67.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 4.3 %

REGN opened at $783.13 on Monday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $538.01 and a fifty-two week high of $789.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $734.36 and a 200-day moving average of $698.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 6.68 and a quick ratio of 5.96. The company has a market capitalization of $85.28 billion, a PE ratio of 20.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.25.

Insider Transactions at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.18 by $4.38. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.87% and a net margin of 35.64%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $23.72 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 36.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 218 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $779.00, for a total transaction of $169,822.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $842,878. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 218 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $779.00, for a total transaction of $169,822.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $842,878. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 264 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $730.17, for a total value of $192,764.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,950,628.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,213 shares of company stock valued at $13,343,438. 8.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,176,199 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,015,457,000 after buying an additional 193,175 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,648,125 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,957,433,000 after buying an additional 77,380 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 2,265,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,339,107,000 after buying an additional 28,271 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,750,561 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,205,910,000 after buying an additional 56,253 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,022,724 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $704,526,000 after buying an additional 64,867 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.