Relay Token (RELAY) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $3.17 Billion

Relay Token (RELAY) traded down 6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 6th. One Relay Token token can now be bought for $1.19 or 0.00005238 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Relay Token has a total market capitalization of $3.17 billion and approximately $21,277.23 worth of Relay Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Relay Token has traded 298.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002705 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000267 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0759 or 0.00000332 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $96.73 or 0.00422466 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000114 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,597.90 or 0.28815441 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $97.36 or 0.00425207 BTC.

Relay Token Profile

Relay Token’s launch date was August 2nd, 2021. Relay Token’s total supply is 8,865,480 tokens. The official website for Relay Token is www.relaychain.com. Relay Token’s official Twitter account is @relay_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Relay Token is medium.com/@relay_chain.

Buying and Selling Relay Token

According to CryptoCompare, “RelayChain.com provides cross-chain token transfers between the world's leading blockchains. Facilitating cross-chain DeFi interoperability to partners via BaaS (Bridging as a Service). Liquidity providers are rewarded in the chain’s native gas token (ETH, AVAX, MATIC, BNB, HT, etc).”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Relay Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Relay Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Relay Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

