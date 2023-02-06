Rent the Runway, Inc. (NASDAQ:RENT) CTO Larry Steinberg Sells 2,954 Shares

Rent the Runway, Inc. (NASDAQ:RENT – Get Rating) CTO Larry Steinberg sold 2,954 shares of Rent the Runway stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.51, for a total value of $13,322.54. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 682,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,077,258.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ RENT traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $4.48. The company had a trading volume of 661,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,331,192. Rent the Runway, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.10 and a 52 week high of $7.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.00, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $291.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 0.76.

Rent the Runway (NASDAQ:RENT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $77.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.06 million. Rent the Runway had a negative return on equity of 649.61% and a negative net margin of 53.24%. Equities research analysts expect that Rent the Runway, Inc. will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Rent the Runway by 15.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,333,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,513,000 after purchasing an additional 959,394 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Rent the Runway by 8.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,613,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,750,000 after acquiring an additional 207,343 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Rent the Runway by 29.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,348,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,166,000 after acquiring an additional 529,281 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Rent the Runway by 1.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,633,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,013,000 after acquiring an additional 27,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Rent the Runway by 111.2% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,541,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,392,000 after acquiring an additional 811,772 shares in the last quarter. 69.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Rent the Runway in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Rent the Runway from $6.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Rent the Runway from $2.50 to $3.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Rent the Runway from $8.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.55.

Rent the Runway, Inc rents designer wear for women through its stores and online retail. The company offers ready-to-wear, workwear, denim, casual, maternity, outerwear, blouses, knitwear, loungewear, jewelry, handbags, activewear, ski wear, home goods, evening wear, and kids wear, as well as accessories.

