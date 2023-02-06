Rent the Runway, Inc. (NASDAQ:RENT) CTO Larry Steinberg Sells 2,954 Shares

Rent the Runway, Inc. (NASDAQ:RENT – Get Rating) CTO Larry Steinberg sold 2,954 shares of Rent the Runway stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.51, for a total value of $13,322.54. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 682,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,077,258.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Rent the Runway Price Performance
NASDAQ RENT traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $4.48. The company had a trading volume of 661,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,331,192. Rent the Runway, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.10 and a 52 week high of $7.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.00, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $291.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 0.76.
Rent the Runway (NASDAQ:RENT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $77.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.06 million. Rent the Runway had a negative return on equity of 649.61% and a negative net margin of 53.24%. Equities research analysts expect that Rent the Runway, Inc. will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rent the Runway
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Rent the Runway in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Rent the Runway from $6.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Rent the Runway from $2.50 to $3.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Rent the Runway from $8.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.55.
About Rent the Runway
Rent the Runway, Inc rents designer wear for women through its stores and online retail. The company offers ready-to-wear, workwear, denim, casual, maternity, outerwear, blouses, knitwear, loungewear, jewelry, handbags, activewear, ski wear, home goods, evening wear, and kids wear, as well as accessories.
Recommended Stories
