Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. trimmed its position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 35.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 12,000 shares during the period. Republic Services comprises approximately 2.3% of Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $2,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Republic Services by 3.5% in the third quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. WMS Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Republic Services by 1.7% during the third quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 4,499 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA lifted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 1.3% in the second quarter. BOKF NA now owns 5,893 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $772,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Republic Services by 1.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,656 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA lifted its position in shares of Republic Services by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 3,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RSG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group lowered shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Republic Services from $150.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Republic Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $152.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Republic Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.63.

Republic Services Stock Down 0.3 %

About Republic Services

Shares of RSG traded down $0.33 on Monday, reaching $122.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,600,894. Republic Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $113.57 and a twelve month high of $149.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.79 billion, a PE ratio of 26.87, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $129.52 and a 200-day moving average of $135.15.

(Get Rating)

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.