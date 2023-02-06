Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. Acquires 21,226 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 124.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,226 shares during the quarter. Global Payments comprises about 1.6% of Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $4,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in Global Payments by 110.4% during the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 60,341 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,681,000 after acquiring an additional 7,641 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 68,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,362,000 after acquiring an additional 18,544 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, North Star Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 210,118 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,704,000 after acquiring an additional 3,740 shares during the last quarter. 87.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Robert H. B. Baldwin, Jr. acquired 3,400 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $98.62 per share, for a total transaction of $335,308.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,840,262.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

GPN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $240.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $155.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Atlantic Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Moffett Nathanson dropped their price objective on shares of Global Payments to $135.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Global Payments in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.29.

Global Payments stock opened at $113.06 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $30.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 513.93, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Global Payments Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.27 and a 1 year high of $152.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $103.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.93.

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

