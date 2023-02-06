Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. Acquires 21,284 Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) by 98.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 21,284 shares during the quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $3,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management increased its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 312.5% in the second quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 423.0% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Stock Performance

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF stock opened at $89.64 on Monday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 1 year low of $61.78 and a 1 year high of $99.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $83.97 and a 200-day moving average of $83.38.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

