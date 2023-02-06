Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. Buys 1,055 Shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR)

Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,854 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares during the quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.’s holdings in Shift4 Payments were worth $1,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FOUR. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 4.6% during the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 79,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,632,000 after buying an additional 3,522 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 70.1% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after buying an additional 22,085 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 28.3% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 1,374 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 22.7% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 7,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Shift4 Payments during the second quarter worth $292,000. 66.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Shift4 Payments alerts:

Shift4 Payments Stock Performance

NYSE FOUR opened at $65.00 on Monday. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.39 and a 52-week high of $69.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.33. The company has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of 150.34 and a beta of 1.22.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shift4 Payments ( NYSE:FOUR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $196.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.35 million. Shift4 Payments had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 1.97%. On average, research analysts predict that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

FOUR has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $65.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Shift4 Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $48.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of Shift4 Payments in a report on Thursday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shift4 Payments presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.23.

About Shift4 Payments

(Get Rating)

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Shift4 Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shift4 Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.