Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. Has $1.52 Million Stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 259 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $1,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 23.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,908,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,327,028,000 after acquiring an additional 2,254,472 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 6.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,119,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,253,000 after acquiring an additional 533,794 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 16.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,200,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,433,000 after acquiring an additional 583,516 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,055,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,973,000 after buying an additional 649,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,969,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,263,000 after buying an additional 366,054 shares during the last quarter. 95.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of HLT stock opened at $146.82 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.14, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.77. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.41 and a 52 week high of $167.99.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hilton Worldwide announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Friday, November 11th that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 6.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Hilton Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $150.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Hilton Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $153.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $171.00 price target on the stock. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $150.00 to $147.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hilton Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.69.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 5,555 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.08, for a total transaction of $794,809.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,439,929.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hilton Worldwide Profile

(Get Rating)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties and licenses its brands to franchisees.

Further Reading

