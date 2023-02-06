Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. Has $171,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RYU)

Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. decreased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RYU – Get Rating) by 96.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,762 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF were worth $171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 328.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 176,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,182,000 after purchasing an additional 135,340 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 114.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 171,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,555,000 after purchasing an additional 91,236 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 1,268.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 45,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,202,000 after purchasing an additional 42,217 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,595,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 197.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 59,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,314,000 after purchasing an additional 39,318 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF stock opened at $113.95 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF has a one year low of $99.69 and a one year high of $127.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $116.63 and its 200 day moving average is $116.13.

