Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. Increases Stake in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) by 2,002.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,861 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 20,821 shares during the quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.’s holdings in Antero Resources were worth $667,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 104,998 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,218,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Antero Resources by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 76,757 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in Antero Resources by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,353 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in Antero Resources by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,775 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Antero Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Antero Resources alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on AR. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut shares of Antero Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Antero Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Antero Resources in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Antero Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.90.

Insider Activity

Antero Resources Trading Down 0.2 %

In other news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 220,245 shares of Antero Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.16, for a total transaction of $6,862,834.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,779,755 shares in the company, valued at $148,937,165.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 5.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AR opened at $27.42 on Monday. Antero Resources Co. has a one year low of $18.94 and a one year high of $48.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 3.46.

Antero Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

Antero Resources Corp. is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the development, production, exploration and acquisition of natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production, Marketing, and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream Corporation. The Exploration and Production segment develops natural gas, NGLs and oil.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.