Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. Makes New $281,000 Investment in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 366.4% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 137,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,686,000 after acquiring an additional 108,138 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 847.2% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 128,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,382,000 after acquiring an additional 115,128 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $282,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $607,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $200,000.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:IFRA opened at $39.50 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.44 and its 200 day moving average is $36.47.

