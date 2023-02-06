Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,298 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 476 shares during the quarter. Raytheon Technologies accounts for approximately 1.8% of Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $4,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RTX. Corundum Group Inc. purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $250,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in Raytheon Technologies by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 117,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,302,000 after purchasing an additional 19,549 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Raytheon Technologies by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Sanford Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Raytheon Technologies by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sanford Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $163,000. 78.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Raytheon Technologies Price Performance

RTX opened at $96.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.38. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $80.27 and a 52-week high of $108.84.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.03. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 9.73%. The firm had revenue of $18.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, December 12th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Raytheon Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 62.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 4,260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total value of $422,421.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 453,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,987,404.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $117.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.86.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

