Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Shares Sold by Hamel Associates Inc.

Hamel Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,000 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 590 shares during the period. Hamel Associates Inc.’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Rio Tinto Group by 58.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 12,899,694 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,037,135,000 after acquiring an additional 4,783,488 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 4.2% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,484,992 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $682,195,000 after purchasing an additional 344,145 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 203.8% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,188,218 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $377,482,000 after buying an additional 4,151,342 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,475,787 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $440,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161,737 shares during the period. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. 10.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RIO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,800 ($71.63) to GBX 6,200 ($76.57) in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. CLSA lowered Rio Tinto Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,310 ($65.58) to GBX 5,380 ($66.44) in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,750 ($71.01) to GBX 5,790 ($71.51) in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Rio Tinto Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5,790.00.

RIO stock traded down $1.24 during trading on Monday, hitting $73.47. 879,023 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,817,539. Rio Tinto Group has a 1 year low of $50.92 and a 1 year high of $84.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $73.28 and a 200-day moving average of $63.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

