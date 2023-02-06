Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE Acquires 78 Shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO)

Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,455 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VIOO. Creative Planning increased its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,713,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 4,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 35.6% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,807,000 after buying an additional 2,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 35.4% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VIOO traded down $2.66 on Monday, hitting $194.04. 10,238 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,768. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $181.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $179.74. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $160.01 and a fifty-two week high of $204.29.

