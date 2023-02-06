Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE Acquires 8,992 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 12,488.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,064 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,992 shares during the quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 205.5% in the 2nd quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 429.4% during the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of EFV traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $49.23. The stock had a trading volume of 3,183,282 shares. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.29 and its 200 day moving average is $44.08. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52-week low of $49.15 and a 52-week high of $59.57.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.