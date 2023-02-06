Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE Boosts Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,170 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.82 during trading on Monday, reaching $70.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,777,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,091,029. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $68.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.90. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $54.61 and a 52-week high of $77.90.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

