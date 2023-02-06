Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE Boosts Stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE increased its position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Get Rating) by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE’s holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF were worth $148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $242,007,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $232,890,000. Index Fund Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $220,838,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $186,709,000. Finally, Resource Consulting Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $130,771,000.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFUV stock traded down $0.23 on Monday, hitting $35.35. 44,777 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 321,753. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 1-year low of $29.41 and a 1-year high of $35.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.32 and its 200 day moving average is $33.33.

