Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE Cuts Stock Holdings in Global X Thematic Growth ETF (NASDAQ:GXTG)

Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE decreased its holdings in shares of Global X Thematic Growth ETF (NASDAQ:GXTG – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE’s holdings in Global X Thematic Growth ETF were worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Thematic Growth ETF by 136.6% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 178,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,156,000 after buying an additional 102,806 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Global X Thematic Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $2,727,000. CX Institutional lifted its stake in Global X Thematic Growth ETF by 28,183.9% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 68,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 68,205 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Global X Thematic Growth ETF by 72.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 130,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,878,000 after purchasing an additional 54,761 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Thematic Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $545,000.
Global X Thematic Growth ETF Stock Performance
Global X Thematic Growth ETF stock traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $27.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,428. Global X Thematic Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $22.36 and a 12 month high of $39.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.34.
Global X Thematic Growth ETF Increases Dividend
