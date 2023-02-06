Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE Has $38,000 Stock Holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE lowered its position in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 76.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,735 shares during the period. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of W. P. Carey in the first quarter worth $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. 62.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WPC traded down $0.84 during trading on Monday, hitting $82.94. 159,844 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 710,960. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.76 and a 1-year high of $89.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $81.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.25, a PEG ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 0.78.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $1.065 dividend. This represents a $4.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 169.05%.

WPC has been the subject of a number of research reports. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $93.00 to $86.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Raymond James upped their price target on W. P. Carey from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on W. P. Carey in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, W. P. Carey presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.00.

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

