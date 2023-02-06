Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE Purchases 142 Shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO)

Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,120 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF accounts for approximately 0.5% of Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE owned 0.06% of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF worth $761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 9,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 44.3% in the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 17,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,551,000 after purchasing an additional 5,273 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 53.7% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 10,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after acquiring an additional 3,771 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 14.6% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 22,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,347,000 after acquiring an additional 2,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 150.2% during the third quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after buying an additional 4,643 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVOO traded down $1.98 during trading on Monday, reaching $180.68. The stock had a trading volume of 12,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,798. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $169.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $165.94. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF has a 52 week low of $147.86 and a 52 week high of $187.58.

