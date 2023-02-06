Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE Sells 6,814 Shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE decreased its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Get Rating) by 56.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,814 shares during the quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE’s holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cowa LLC lifted its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3,504.4% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 473,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 460,273 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $22,934,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 130.9% in the 3rd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 540,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,840,000 after acquiring an additional 306,581 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC acquired a new stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $13,594,000. Finally, WMS Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 287.8% in the 3rd quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 354,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,271,000 after buying an additional 262,891 shares during the period.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

AVEM traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $53.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,492. The business’s 50-day moving average is $52.72 and its 200-day moving average is $50.60. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.37 and a fifty-two week high of $64.90.

