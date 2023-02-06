Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) CEO Sells $224,731.44 in Stock

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating) CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 19,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.28, for a total transaction of $224,731.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,282,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,464,490.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Vladimir Tenev also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, January 4th, Vladimir Tenev sold 83,333 shares of Robinhood Markets stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.24, for a total transaction of $686,663.92.
- On Friday, December 9th, Vladimir Tenev sold 83,334 shares of Robinhood Markets stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.36, for a total transaction of $780,006.24.
Robinhood Markets Stock Performance
Shares of HOOD stock opened at $10.74 on Monday. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.81 and a 52-week high of $16.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.73. The company has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 1.15.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Robinhood Markets
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Citigroup lowered shares of Robinhood Markets from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.17.
About Robinhood Markets
Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; lists and alerts, which allow users to create custom watchlists and alerts to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services; and offers First trade recommendations to all new customers who have yet to place a trade.
