Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) CEO Sells $224,731.44 in Stock

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating) CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 19,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.28, for a total transaction of $224,731.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,282,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,464,490.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Vladimir Tenev also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Robinhood Markets alerts:

On Wednesday, January 4th, Vladimir Tenev sold 83,333 shares of Robinhood Markets stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.24, for a total transaction of $686,663.92.

On Friday, December 9th, Vladimir Tenev sold 83,334 shares of Robinhood Markets stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.36, for a total transaction of $780,006.24.

Robinhood Markets Stock Performance

Shares of HOOD stock opened at $10.74 on Monday. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.81 and a 52-week high of $16.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.73. The company has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 1.15.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Robinhood Markets

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOOD. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Robinhood Markets by 7,430.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,217,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,334,000 after purchasing an additional 39,683,128 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $192,352,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 66.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,731,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,283,000 after acquiring an additional 7,910,391 shares during the period. Alphabet Inc. bought a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,778,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 266.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,574,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,822,000 after acquiring an additional 4,055,065 shares during the period. 58.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Citigroup lowered shares of Robinhood Markets from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.17.

About Robinhood Markets

(Get Rating)

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; lists and alerts, which allow users to create custom watchlists and alerts to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services; and offers First trade recommendations to all new customers who have yet to place a trade.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Robinhood Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robinhood Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.