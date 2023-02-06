Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) Price Target Raised to C$74.00

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B – Get Rating) (NYSE:RCI) had its price objective increased by Cormark from C$69.00 to C$74.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on RCI.B. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$67.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$75.00 to C$69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$72.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$69.50 to C$71.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$76.00 to C$78.00 and gave the company an action list buy rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Rogers Communications currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$71.30.

Shares of RCI.B stock opened at C$65.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$32.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 385.66, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$63.00 and a 200-day moving average price of C$58.76. Rogers Communications has a 1 year low of C$50.53 and a 1 year high of C$80.85.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

