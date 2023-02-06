Rosenblatt Securities Boosts Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) Price Target to $90.00

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Rosenblatt Securities from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Barrington Research lowered shares of Dolby Laboratories from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Tigress Financial reduced their target price on shares of Dolby Laboratories from $128.00 to $116.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Dolby Laboratories from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dolby Laboratories presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $98.67.

Dolby Laboratories Price Performance

NYSE DLB opened at $86.41 on Friday. Dolby Laboratories has a 1 year low of $61.55 and a 1 year high of $88.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a PE ratio of 46.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.45.

Dolby Laboratories Announces Dividend

Dolby Laboratories ( NYSE:DLB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The electronics maker reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.14). Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 14.83%. The firm had revenue of $278.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.58 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dolby Laboratories will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.38%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dolby Laboratories news, EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 5,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.84, for a total value of $354,088.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,220,082. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 39.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dolby Laboratories

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Dolby Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 89.8% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 374 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. 82.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratories, Inc engages in the provision of audio and imaging technologies. It transforms entertainment and communications for content playback in movies, television, music, and gaming. Its products include Cinema Imaging Products, Cinema Audio Products, and other products such as 3-D kits, broadcast hardware and software, monitors, and solutions for hearing impaired consumers.

