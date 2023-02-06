Royal Bank of Canada Increases R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) Price Target to $18.00

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the healthcare provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of R1 RCM from $34.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of R1 RCM from $35.00 to $16.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an equal weight rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of R1 RCM from $31.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of R1 RCM from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $17.29.

R1 RCM Price Performance

Shares of R1 RCM stock opened at $14.40 on Thursday. R1 RCM has a fifty-two week low of $6.71 and a fifty-two week high of $27.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.40. The company has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of 240.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.74.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On R1 RCM

R1 RCM ( NASDAQ:RCM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The healthcare provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $496.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $522.29 million. R1 RCM had a return on equity of 4.77% and a net margin of 0.93%. Analysts expect that R1 RCM will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in R1 RCM by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,598,336 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $307,566,000 after buying an additional 607,729 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in R1 RCM by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,989,609 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $259,229,000 after buying an additional 607,902 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in R1 RCM by 158.2% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,203,602 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $189,073,000 after purchasing an additional 6,251,991 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 21.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,223,742 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $166,548,000 after buying an additional 1,086,266 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 8.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,466,749 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $82,769,000 after buying an additional 360,386 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

R1 RCM Company Profile

(Get Rating)

R1 RCM, Inc engages in the provision of revenue cycle management to healthcare providers. It offers end-to-end, modular revenue cycle, and physician advisory services. The company was founded by Mary Ann Tolan and J. Michael Cline in July 2003 and is headquartered in Murray, UT.

