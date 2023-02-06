Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) is Toronto Dominion Bank’s 2nd Largest Position

Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) by 28.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,405,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,031,170 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada comprises 3.0% of Toronto Dominion Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 1.33% of Royal Bank of Canada worth $1,660,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RY. Old North State Trust LLC grew its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 95,387.5% during the 3rd quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 7,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 7,631 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 7.2% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 196,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,761,000 after acquiring an additional 13,152 shares during the last quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 22.2% during the third quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc now owns 54,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,893,000 after acquiring an additional 9,880 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 1.0% during the third quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 52,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,763,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manitou Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 19.7% in the third quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. now owns 330,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,015,000 after purchasing an additional 54,432 shares during the last quarter. 41.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

Royal Bank of Canada Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE RY traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $102.32. 60,778 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 920,753. The company has a 50 day moving average of $97.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.99, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.85. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of $83.63 and a 12 month high of $116.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Dividend

Royal Bank of Canada ( NYSE:RY Get Rating ) (TSE:RY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $9.44 billion for the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 23.66% and a return on equity of 16.33%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 26th will be given a dividend of $0.9832 per share. This represents a $3.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on RY shares. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$148.00 to C$147.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$131.00 to C$136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Bank of America raised Royal Bank of Canada from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.09.

About Royal Bank of Canada

(Get Rating)

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.