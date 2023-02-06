SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) One Day Trading Volume Tops $1.35

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 6th. SafeMoon has a market capitalization of $3.80 million and $1.35 worth of SafeMoon was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, SafeMoon has traded up 6.9% against the U.S. dollar. One SafeMoon token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002713 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000270 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0772 or 0.00000335 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.35 or 0.00426574 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000114 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6,708.56 or 0.29095639 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.70 or 0.00423734 BTC.
About SafeMoon
SafeMoon launched on February 28th, 2021. SafeMoon’s total supply is 562,038,999,794,589 tokens and its circulating supply is 561,993,742,030,434 tokens. The official message board for SafeMoon is safemoon.medium.com. SafeMoon’s official website is safemoon.net. SafeMoon’s official Twitter account is @safemoon and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SafeMoon is https://reddit.com/r/safemoon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
